Students return to colleges but not all turn up

COIMBATORE

02 September 2021 00:06 IST

After almost 15 months students returned to colleges on September 1 as the State Government had eased COVID-19 lockdown restriction. But attendance was thin as students from Kerala continued to take online classes, and many from within the district and neighbouring districts close to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, said sources in the academia.

At the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, the management had permitted only final year under-graduate and post-graduate students to return to colleges on the first day on Wednesday. Given the fact that only final year students had returned, there was no necessity for the college to go in for the Government norm that not more than 50% students should be present and that classes should be held on rotational basis.

Advertising

Advertising

At the entrance, the college security and faculty checked identity, body temperature and asked students to wash their hands with sanitisers, said S. Suryaprakash, a final year B.Sc. Botany student. The college had a few days ago collected the vaccination status of students.

On the first day, science faculty asked students to attend lab sessions, said sources in the college.

In private colleges, only those students from within the city and its neighbourhood turned up. And, that too from those years for whom the managements had opened classrooms.

The college had asked only final year postgraduate students to return on the first day. The final year undergraduate students would return on September 6 and second year students on September 21, said D. Brindha, Principal, PSG College of Arts and Science.

The college had opened classrooms only for those students who had had at least one dose of vaccine and hostel only for those who had had two doses, she added.

In another city college, the attendance was poor as a majority of the students were from Kerala. Given the restriction the district administration had placed on students commuting daily from Kerala and the necessity to stay in hostels or rent houses or rooms, the students from Kerala chose to continue attend classes online, said a faculty.

Many colleges in the city’s outskirts bordering Kerala also chose to ask students from Kerala to attend only online classes. The managements said they as well as the parents of students from both the States wanted to adopt a wait and watch approach to see if classes would continue for a while or if there would another lockdown as and when the third COVID-19 wave hits the city.

Meanwhile, the talk in classrooms was also that. The students were happy to return to classrooms but the talk was about the next lockdown, Mr. Suryaprakash added.