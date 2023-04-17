ADVERTISEMENT

Students replace garbage dump with garden on Govt. Arts College campus in Coimbatore

April 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students in Government Arts College in Coimbatore who have created a garden in the place of a garbage dump. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In a voluntary act, like-minded environment-conscious students at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, have initiated raising a garden at a spot on the campus that used to be a garbage dump until just days ago.

Their green initiative was inaugurated recently by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati.

The students are creating the garden in a place that was filled with garbage accumulating for decades, said P. Kanagaraj, Head and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science. The spot was named ‘Garden of Hope’ to signify positive future through the public service initiative of the students, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Vignesh, a first-year Post-Graduate student who was instrumental in the execution of the project, is passionate about organic farming practice, having already done a project on the similar lines inspired by the ecological vision of Organic Scientist Nammalvar.

According to Vishnukumar, a first-year Undergraduate student, the challenge was in removing the accumulated garbage consisting of construction debris, and medical wastes generated when the college was one of the COVID care centres.

The Garden of Hope was the result and fruit of many days of hardwork, Satyaseelan, another PG student said.

College Principal Ulagi joined the heads of departments in lauding the efforts of the students, who, she said, had set an example worthy of emulation.

The garden was inaugurated on the sidelines of Political Fiesta, the annual association function of the Department of Political Science.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US