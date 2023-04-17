Students replace garbage dump with garden on Govt. Arts College campus in Coimbatore

April 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a voluntary act, like-minded environment-conscious students at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, have initiated raising a garden at a spot on the campus that used to be a garbage dump until just days ago.

Their green initiative was inaugurated recently by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati.

The students are creating the garden in a place that was filled with garbage accumulating for decades, said P. Kanagaraj, Head and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science. The spot was named ‘Garden of Hope’ to signify positive future through the public service initiative of the students, he added.

C. Vignesh, a first-year Post-Graduate student who was instrumental in the execution of the project, is passionate about organic farming practice, having already done a project on the similar lines inspired by the ecological vision of Organic Scientist Nammalvar.

According to Vishnukumar, a first-year Undergraduate student, the challenge was in removing the accumulated garbage consisting of construction debris, and medical wastes generated when the college was one of the COVID care centres.

The Garden of Hope was the result and fruit of many days of hardwork, Satyaseelan, another PG student said.

College Principal Ulagi joined the heads of departments in lauding the efforts of the students, who, she said, had set an example worthy of emulation.

The garden was inaugurated on the sidelines of Political Fiesta, the annual association function of the Department of Political Science.