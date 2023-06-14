Students, public should come forward to donate blood: Erode Collector

June 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

A total of 259 blood donation camps were held across the district in 2022 and 36,258 units of blood were received from donors during the camp.

Participating in the World Blood Donors’ Day observation at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that blood collected from donation camps were stored in both, government and private blood banks. As many as 6,747 units of blood were stored in the government blood banks, while 29,511 units were stored in private blood banks. The Collector said that to encourage blood donation, donors who donated three or four times a year were felicitated on the occasion. Students and the public should come forward to donate blood to save precious life, he said and felicitated 50 donors .

Later, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Narnaware Manish Shankarrao administered a pledge encouraging blood donation to various department staff and NGOs at the Collectorate.

