Students’ project bags second place in global contest

A three-member students team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged second place in the seventh Delta International Smart and Green Manufacturing contest that was organised by the Chinese Association of Automation (CAA).

The contest was organised on the theme, “Seeking Smart IIoT Talents” and offers three tracks, innovative machines, smart factory and better future living. The contest has two stages, online preliminaries where proposals were submitted and online tests conducted and the finals.

A team comprising M. John Inba Raja, K.E. Anish Kumar and R. Mohamed Razeen, all from the Department of Mechatronics, submitted a proposal titled “G-One Saver” and completed the online test and other preliminaries by the end of April 2021. The team was one among the three teams selected from the country to attend an online demo and final presentation. Of the 90 teams competed from various countries, the team bagged second place.

Team members said that the competition aims to encourage interaction among teachers and college students from different countries, with the goal of instilling young talents with a passion for automation technology through promoting extracurricular scientific and technological activities”, they added.

Members said that both global warming and water scarcity are interconnected and the project aims to reduce smoke pollution. Smoke from the factory is sent into an air compressor, pressurised, and then sent into a specially designed water tank where the smoke travels in a zigzag path losing all of its solid particles. Smoke which is less intense now is let into the chamber containing plantations and is circulated inside it throughout the day. In this way the carbon elements in the smoke could be used for photosynthesis obtaining oxygen in the process. Finally, during the night time the oxygenated smoke is let out, they added.