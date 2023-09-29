ADVERTISEMENT

Students plant saplings on school premises in Erode

September 29, 2023 02:00 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Amrita Vidyalayam plant saplings on their school premises in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 As part of the 70th birthday celebration of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, students of Amrita Vidyalayam planted saplings on their school premises in Erode on Wednesday.

A release from the school said Amrita Varsham 70 is observed as ‘Sevana Varam’ for a week to instil humanitarian values in the minds of young people.

At a function, former Modakkurichi MLA R. M. Palanisamy explained the importance of planting saplings.

Principal Anoop and Academic Advisor Pradeep presided over the function. Students, teachers and caretakers took a vow to protect the saplings.

Various competitions were also organised and the day ended with students cleaning the school premises.

