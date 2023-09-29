HamberMenu
Students plant saplings on school premises in Erode

September 29, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Amrita Vidyalayam plant saplings on their school premises in Erode on Wednesday.

Students of Amrita Vidyalayam plant saplings on their school premises in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 As part of the 70th birthday celebration of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, students of Amrita Vidyalayam planted saplings on their school premises in Erode on Wednesday.

A release from the school said Amrita Varsham 70 is observed as ‘Sevana Varam’ for a week to instil humanitarian values in the minds of young people.

At a function, former Modakkurichi MLA R. M. Palanisamy explained the importance of planting saplings.

Principal Anoop and Academic Advisor Pradeep presided over the function. Students, teachers and caretakers took a vow to protect the saplings.

Various competitions were also organised and the day ended with students cleaning the school premises.

