Students petition Erode Collector seeking regular bus service

September 04, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

More than 50 children studying at the government higher secondary school at Attavanai Mugasi Anumanpalli in Modakkurichi taluk in Erode district have urged the district administration to operate two TNSTC buses regularly so that they could commute between their school and house on time.

In a petition submitted to the district administration during the weekly grievances redress day meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, the students said that many from Anna Nagar, Vemandampalayam, Vellivalasu, Kamarajapuram, Unjapalayam, Palayapalayam and Murungatholuvu were studying in the school and depended on the bus route numbers C8 and 11.

They said that students of Classes X to XII board the buses at 7 a.m. to reach the school for special classes. In the return journey they board the buses at 5 p.m. to reach home. But, the services were irregular, they said adding that the buses were also not operated on Sundays. They urged the authorities to operate the buses on time and also on Sundays.