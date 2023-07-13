Students participate in competitions centered around topic of negative human-animal interactions in Gudalur

July 13, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Over 100 students from across O’Valley in Gudalur participated in oratorical, drawing, poetry and essay writing competitions organised by the Forest Department on Wednesday.

The Gudalur forest division stated that the initiative was undertaken by the Department under the Tamilnadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) scheme, and was organised by the District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), Kommu Omkaram.

Around 100 students from various school of O’valley town panchayat assembled in O’valley Government Higher Secondary School, Barwood and participated in various competitions. Competition for students were conducted under two categories - for students from Standards 6 to 8 and from Standard9 to 12, a statement from the Forest Department stated.

Students expressed their talents, from those that participated, the winners were announced from Ovalley east and Barwood sections, stated the press release. The programme was headed by O’valley Forest Range Officer, M.Yuvarajkumar, with the Gudalur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Selvaraj, participating as the chief guest. A total of 42 students from O’Valley will be selected to take part in Gudalur division level competitions, the press release stated.