ADVERTISEMENT

Students oriented on diverse avenues for higher education pursuit at Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu events in Tiruppur

Published - May 10, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Class XII students taking part in D. Saravanakumar,  event at Kongu Vellalar Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students who have passed Class XII examination took part in the Naan Mudhalvan Kalloori Kanavu event, meant to orient them on higher education pursuits at the Kongu Vellalar Higher Secondary School in the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the students, District Collector T. Christuraj called upon them to pursue higher education and sustain their academic performance.

The students were also addressed by Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, and Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subject experts and senior officials of various departments apprised the students about the key areas in which they could build their careers through choice of the right courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this week, Plus Two students in Coimbatore received orientation and were given handbooks on the various higher educational opportunities.

Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati was joined by the Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, in exhorting the students to keep scaling up their skill levels during the course of higher studies.

Subject experts told them about the various higher educational opportunities in the areas of medicine, engineering, arts and science.

Secretary of Hindustan Arts and Science College Saraswathy Kannaiyan; Professor and Head, Department of Extension and Career Guidance, Bharathiar University, Vimala; Dean, Anna University Coimbatore campus D. Saravanakumar, and others interacted with the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US