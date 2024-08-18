Two students of a private college died in an accident near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to police, Sumit Kumar (21) of Haryana and Akshat Harshana (21) of Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Valparai on a scooter hired from Ettimadai. At Kothavadi junction on Pollachi Road near Kinathukadavu, the scooter they were travelling on hit the rear-view mirror of a car parked on the side, causing it to lose control and rear-end a car plying in the same direction. The two were thrown off the scooter and Kumar died on the spot, while Harshana succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Man dies in accident

In a separate incident, a 48-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he rode rammed the railings of a bridge on Siruvani Road in Coimbatore district late on Saturday. The police said that A. Senthilkumar, a local DMK functionary from Kaliyagoundenpalayam at Pooluvapatti, was returning home from Coimbatore in his scooter at around 8 p.m. when, according to police, Senthilkumar took a sudden left turn to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road at Uripallam Pudur. The scooter hit the pedestrian and came to a halt after ramming the railings of a bridge. Senthilkumar died on the spot while the pedestrian suffered a leg injury.

