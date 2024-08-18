GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students die in accident while riding to Valparai

Published - August 18, 2024 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of a private college died in an accident near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to police, Sumit Kumar (21) of Haryana and Akshat Harshana (21) of Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Valparai on a scooter hired from Ettimadai. At Kothavadi junction on Pollachi Road near Kinathukadavu, the scooter they were travelling on hit the rear-view mirror of a car parked on the side, causing it to lose control and rear-end a car plying in the same direction. The two were thrown off the scooter and Kumar died on the spot, while Harshana succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Man dies in accident

In a separate incident, a 48-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he rode rammed the railings of a bridge on Siruvani Road in Coimbatore district late on Saturday. The police said that A. Senthilkumar, a local DMK functionary from Kaliyagoundenpalayam at Pooluvapatti, was returning home from Coimbatore in his scooter at around 8 p.m. when, according to police, Senthilkumar took a sudden left turn to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road at Uripallam Pudur. The scooter hit the pedestrian and came to a halt after ramming the railings of a bridge. Senthilkumar died on the spot while the pedestrian suffered a leg injury.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.