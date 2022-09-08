Students of medical college in Udhagamandalam complain of poor roads

Staff Reporter UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 08, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students enrolled at the newly constructed Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam have urged the district administration to lay road to the facility as the recent spells of rain has severely damaged the path to the college and hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students had complained to the hospital authorities that the recent rain had made the path to the buildings from the road extremely slippery. “As no roads had been laid from the main road to the hospital, students have been using only a path cleared using heavy equipment. Due to the heavy rain, the path has become extremely slippery and students are unable to walk to their classes,” said one of the students studying at the medical college and hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Following complaints, an inspection was carried out recently by Forest Minister K. Ramachandran. He had instructed the Public Works Department to expedite the laying of a road to the buildings the students were using, officials said. The Minister also instructed officials from the district administration to ensure that the work was completed in a time-bound manner. The district administration also stated that Mr. Ramachandran had inspected the progress of other building and construction works at the medical college and hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app