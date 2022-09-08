Students of medical college in Udhagamandalam complain of poor roads

Students enrolled at the newly constructed Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam have urged the district administration to lay road to the facility as the recent spells of rain has severely damaged the path to the college and hospital.

The students had complained to the hospital authorities that the recent rain had made the path to the buildings from the road extremely slippery. “As no roads had been laid from the main road to the hospital, students have been using only a path cleared using heavy equipment. Due to the heavy rain, the path has become extremely slippery and students are unable to walk to their classes,” said one of the students studying at the medical college and hospital.

Following complaints, an inspection was carried out recently by Forest Minister K. Ramachandran. He had instructed the Public Works Department to expedite the laying of a road to the buildings the students were using, officials said. The Minister also instructed officials from the district administration to ensure that the work was completed in a time-bound manner. The district administration also stated that Mr. Ramachandran had inspected the progress of other building and construction works at the medical college and hospital.