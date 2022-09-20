Students of government college in Sathyamangalam seek hostel facility

The Hindu Bureau
September 20, 2022 18:10 IST

Members of the All India Students’ Federation submitting a petition to the Special Tahsildar for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department at Sathyamangalam in Erode district on Tuesday

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has urged the district administration to establish a hostel at the Government Arts and Science College in Sathyamangalam

In a petition to the Special Tahsildar for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, students said that the college was established in 2016 and is located in the outskirts of Sathyamangalam. “The main purpose of establishing the college was to benefit students from hill areas and from the downtrodden”, the petition said and added that the college has no hostel facilities. They said that over one-third of the students are from remote hamlets in the hill area and in the absence of a hostel, they were forced to depend on private hostel accommodation for which they are unable to bear the cost.

To meet their expenses, many students are working part-time and are unable to concentrate on their studies. Also, they were getting used to unwanted habits, the petition said. Students said that a school hostel under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is functioning at Rangasamudram and a hostel could be established on the first floor of the existing building. “Atleast, college students should be temporarily accommodated in the school hostel so that they can continue their studies”, the petition said and urged the administration to consider the future of the students community.

