Students of government arts college in Coimbatore exposed to a gamut of career options

March 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at a book exhibition held at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Students were exposed to career opportunities in government departments and private sector, and provided with guidance on self-employment during the day-long ‘career path guidance and exhibition’ programme at the Government Arts College (Autonomous) on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a book exhibition focusing on competitive exams, in the presence of the Principal R. Ulagi, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati called upon the students to get beyond comfort zone for progression in life. Students ought to know that building language competency was essential for excelling in competitive exams, he said, encouraging them to take to entrepreneurship rather than depending entirely on jobs in government and private sectors.

The Collector also released a handbook on career opportunities, and gave away prizes to winners of essay competition on the topic ‘The Culture of Tribes’ on the occasion.

M.Karunakaran, Deputy Director, District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Coimbatore, addressed the students on the topic ‘Current Job Opportunities’, and Brindhadevi, Assistant Director, District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, spoke on ‘Self Employment and Job Opportunities’. K. Subramanian, a retired Air Force officer, spoke on ‘Various Job Opportunities In Defence Sector’

R .Sathyaparvathi, District Employment Officer, also addressed the students.

