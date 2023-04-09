Students of Government Arts College, Coimbatore, flag gaps in sanitation on campus

April 09, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Students of Government Arts College here are understood to be looking for support from the teachers and administration to rectify the gaps in sanitation.

The number of toilets for the students is said to be grossly inadequate for the nearly 6,000 students in the college, and the worst part is that even the meagre number of toilets - in a single digit for over 3,000 students - lacks maintenance. There is no incinerator for disposing off napkins, according to teachers.

A handful of sanitary workers engaged on the basis of daily wage using funds of Parent Teachers Association do not carryout the maintenance regularly, it is learnt.

At periodic intervals, the students have been staging protests seeking basic amenities including water supply and toilet facilities, but to no avail, a student said.

The college administration, on its part, is learnt to be pursuing with the Higher Education Department, its earlier proposal for construction of a toilet complex.

Meanwhile, an alumnus, M. Ganesh, lawyer, has petitioned the college authorities for provision of the basic facilities, and emphasised on formation of a Special Committee as mandated by the courts to redress the grievances of students.

Also, a Students’ Union must be constituted to air grievances to the authorities, as per the directives of the Supreme Court of India on conduct elections for student bodies. Only by provision of basic amenities can the students be provided with a conducive study atmosphere, Mr. Ganesh said.