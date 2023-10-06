Students of government school stage protest against HM in Salem

October 06, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

Students of Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem city staged a dharna seeking action against the school headmistress on Friday.

More than 2,000 students are studying in the school. Two days ago, the students alleged that the drinking water tank was not cleaned for months, and the toilets were also not maintained properly.

A video of the tank and the toilets was uploaded on the social media and went viral.

Meanwhile, two students complained about the drinking water to headmistress Tamilvani, who made them kneel down for complaining. Some students took a photo of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Meanwhile, on Friday, more than 100 students staged a dharna on the school premises demanding basic amenities and transfer of the headmistress for taking action against the students for complaining.

The students alleged that the school lacked adequate number of toilets. The headmistress allegedly verbally abused students and teachers, if anyone complained. They also sought protected drinking water.

The headmistress talked to the students, but they continued the dharna. The headmistress said that steps were taken to clean the toilets. “I did not threaten any students or their parents. Some teachers allegedly incited the students to protest against me,” she said.

Later, education, revenue, and police department officials came to the spot and talked with the students. The officials also talked with the headmistress and instructed her to apologise to the students. Following this, the headmistress offered an apology to the students. After that, the students dispersed.