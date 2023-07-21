ADVERTISEMENT

Students need discipline and education to succeed in life, says Minister Kayalvizhi

July 21, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributing prizes to students in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said in Salem on Friday that discipline and education are key to success.

She attended a seminar on higher education— Thottu Vidum Thoorathil Elakku —held for the students of government tribal residential schools.

Ms. Kayalvizhi said that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi created Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare as a separate department in 1989. “Our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, following the path of his father, is giving more importance to this department. A total of 2,200 students are studying in 38 higher secondary and Eklavya schools functioning under the department in the State. The seminar is being held to guide tribal school students get an idea about higher education. Compared to other States, the percentage of students going for higher education is high in Tamil Nadu. To be successful in life, students should give importance to discipline and education, “ Ms. Kayalvizhi said.

Later, the Minister presented certificates to government tribal residential school teachers in 15 districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Coimbatore districts, who helped achieved 100% pass percentage.

In the function, Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and officials participated.

