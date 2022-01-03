Coimbatore

Students near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri demand flyover

Students of Immadinaikenpalli Government Higher Secondary School near Shoolagiri staged a protest here on Monday demanding a flyover on National Highway stretch at Sambalpallam to avert fatalities.

The students said that recently a student from the school died while crossing the road and several such accidents have occurred earlier.

AIADMK MLA K.P.Munnusamy held talks with students and authorities concerned. Based on assurance from officials that a flyover would be constructed in the area, the students withdrew the protest.


