Students must not be forced to attend schools, says Minister

In the prevailing COVID-19 situation, private schools must not force students to attend regular classes and must allow students to attend of their own volition, said Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday.

He participated in an interaction with representatives from private schools organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Coimbatore. Speaking to mediapersons after the event, he said that parents continued to remain concerned about the safety of their children in schools following the reopening for Classes IX to XII. “If the students are interested, they can come [to the schools],” Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

Regarding allegations that private schools do not adequately report COVID-19 cases to the authorities, the Minister said that contracting the virus was “not a crime” and the private schools must report to the Department of School Education even if a single case was found, to initiate remedial measures. The standard operating procedures must be strictly followed by all schools, he said.

The State government was yet to take a call on reopening of schools for Classes VI to VIII and that multiple factors would be taken into consideration before making any decision in this regard, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.