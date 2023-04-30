‘Students must keep themselves updated on latest advancements’

April 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi, who spoke on the ‘Emerging Technology for Future Career’, at the two-day The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2023 said that technologies are growing rapidly and hence students must keep themselves updated on the latest advancements, especially in electronics and hardware programming languages.

The fair witnessed students and parents interacting with institutions at G.D. Auditorium on Sunday.

, Park Group of Institutions CEO Anusha Ravi said the integration of multiple branches in every sector will be the future of learning.

The event concluded with a talk on ‘Art and Commerce as a Career’ by Hindusthan Educational Institutions Chief Executive Officer K. Karunakaran. He said the additional courses taken up by students along with the main subjects will support their career and salary growth.

The two-day expo was presented by Park Group of Institutions along with associated partners DJ Education and Training MAAC, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, GTTI, Karunya Deemed University, Hindustan Educational and Charitable Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

