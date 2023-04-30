HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Students must keep themselves updated on latest advancements’

April 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi interacting with students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2023, in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi interacting with students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2023, in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Education Fair Logo and QR Code

Education Fair Logo and QR Code | Photo Credit: Kumar KM

Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi, who spoke on the ‘Emerging Technology for Future Career’, at the two-day The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2023 said that technologies are growing rapidly and hence students must keep themselves updated on the latest advancements, especially in electronics and hardware programming languages.

The fair witnessed students and parents interacting with institutions at G.D. Auditorium on Sunday.

, Park Group of Institutions CEO Anusha Ravi said the integration of multiple branches in every sector will be the future of learning.

The event concluded with a talk on ‘Art and Commerce as a Career’ by Hindusthan Educational Institutions Chief Executive Officer K. Karunakaran. He said the additional courses taken up by students along with the main subjects will support their career and salary growth.

The two-day expo was presented by Park Group of Institutions along with associated partners DJ Education and Training MAAC, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, GTTI, Karunya Deemed University, Hindustan Educational and Charitable Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.