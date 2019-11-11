Students injured as school bus veers off road in Birjepalli

Five students were injured after a private school bus went off the road and rammed into a stationary vehicle Birjepalli on Monday.
The bus, belonging to Shri Vijay Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Hosur, had picked up students in Udhanapalli on Monday morning ,and the driver was driving along the Hosur-Birjepalli stretch. According to the police, the school bus driver was giving way to a lorry that was making a bid to overtake the school bus, when the bus veered off the road.
The bus then rammed into another vehicle, which had been stranded on the side of the road, for repairs.
Five Over 5 students, along with the bus driver and conductor were injured. The injured were rescued by locals and admitted to a government hospital and a private hospital in Hosur.
