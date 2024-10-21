GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students injured as two buses collide in Erode

At Kommankovil, near Vellode, the two vehicles collided, causing minor injuries to students in both buses

Published - October 21, 2024 04:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 students of a private school and a private college suffered injuries after the respective buses they were travelling in collided near Vellode in Erode on Monday (October 21, 2024).

The police said the school bus was heading towards Moolakarai and the college bus towards Thudupathi. At Kommankovil, near Vellode, the two vehicles collided, causing minor injuries to students in both buses.

The injured students were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. The Vellode police are investigating the case.

