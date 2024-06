Students of a private school sustained minor injuries after a school bus plunged into the roadside pit on Tuesday. The bus, owned by a private school at Manjini Road, near Attur, on Tuesday had reached Valaiyamadevi when, in a turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a roadside pit. In the accident, 13 students and three teachers sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Attur Government Hospital. The Attur rural police registered a case and are investigating.

