Students in upper primary classes in rural parts of Coimbatore district make a case for inclusion in breakfast scheme

October 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated October 20, 2023 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The positive response from the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has reflected in requests from schools in rural parts of Coimbatore district for extension of the scheme to students in upper primary classes.

The scheme covers children studying in Classes I to V in 767 government primary schools. “The quality of the food is good. Many a time, there is excess food that is given to students from Classes VI to VIII,” said K. Shanti, head of a primary school.

“The aroma of food makes us hungry. Most days, we see that there is food in excess, and get the consent of our teachers to eat. But, we would be happy if we get to eat breakfast regularly,” a group of upper primary students in Madukkarai said.

According to the school heads, it is the upper primary students, aged between 11 and 13, who complete household chores before walking long distances to school. Not only does this make them hungry, it also affects their concentration level at classes. “We try and make as much food as possible within the budget allotted to us and manage to feed at least a few middle school children on a priority basis. But not all can avail of this,” said Kalavathy Sukumar, a parent who cooks meals every morning at a school in Thondamuthur.

While the scheme covers 84,099 students from 12 rural areas and the municipalities of Valparai, Pollachi and Mettupalayam with an allotment of ₹12.50 a student in the primary level, school heads and cooks suggest that by increasing the budget to 20 a student, a good number of deserving upper primary students can also be covered. “As it is, we are able to cover up to 50 additional students because children up to the age of 10 years do not eat their quota completely,” a supervisor of the scheme said.

A senior official from the Noon Meal Department in Coimbatore said the School Education Department had taken note of the feedback of the beneficiaries to convey it to the government.

