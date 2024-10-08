ADVERTISEMENT

Students in Kadambur Hills continue stir demanding ST community certificates

Published - October 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Students demand community certificates and continue to stage a protest in Kadambur hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

School and college students from the Malayali Gounder community in Kadambur hills continued their protest for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The students boycotted their classes and remained in their respective villages to participate in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are over 32,500 members of the Malayali community living in the hill areas, currently categorised under the ‘Other Caste’ list. However, their counterparts in Dharmapuri, the Shevaroyan Hills in Salem, Kolli Hills in Namakkal, and a few other districts are recognised as ST, which grants them access to reservations in educational institutions, government jobs, and various welfare measures.

When Coimbatore was bifurcated in 1979, the Malayali Gounder community members were not included in the ST category. Since then, they have been engaged in a prolonged struggle to be added to the ST list and have the ‘Gounder’ tag removed from their designation.

On Monday, students from villages under Guthiyalathur Panchayat began their indefinite protest, refusing to attend school or college. Despite efforts by Sathyamangalam Tahsildar Sakthivel to persuade them to end the protest, the students, alongside their parents, continued to demand ST recognition for their community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US