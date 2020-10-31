Students in hill areas yet to receive dry rations

Students pursuing studies at the Government Tribal Residential Schools (GTRS) in the district are yet to receive the dry rations provided under the noon meal programme.

Since schools remained closed for the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID-19, the State government had started distributing monthly dry rations comprising 3.1 kg rice and 1.2 kg pulses for primary class students and 4.65 kg rice and 1.25 kg pulses for upper primary students of government and government-aided schools across the State. The dry rations were distributed by the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department at their respective schools from June.

There are 25 GTRS functioning in Talavadi, Hasanur, Bargur and Kadambur hills of which 15 schools are primary and middle schools. About 4,200 students study in these schools who were provided three meals a day in the school. While students in plains are receiving dry rations regularly, students of GRTS are not given dry rations so far.

S.C. Natraj, Director, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural, a non-governmental organisation, said there were 312 GTRS in the State and the government was allotting ₹ 900 a month for each student. “These schools remain closed from March 21 and the students were not provided with dry rations in all these months,” he said and added that many students had turned workers now.