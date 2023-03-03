Students in Erode told about forest fire prevention methods on World Wildlife Day

March 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The role of the public in preventing forest fires and conserving endangered wild animals and plants were explained by the Forest Department to school students to mark the World Wildlife Day 2023 observance in Talavadi on Friday.

An awareness rally was organised by the Talavadi forest range of Hasanur Division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in which over 300 students from the Government Higher Secondary School in Talavadi took part.

The rally, led by Talavadi forest ranger S. Sathish, was taken out from the school to the bus stand in which headmaster P. Rangappan, forester M. Perumal, forest department staff and personnel took part.

Students raised slogans on preventing forest fires and protecting the wild animals and also held placards with awareness messages. A demonstration on putting out the fire was also conducted.

Addressing the students, Mr. Sathish said that one-third of the forest cover in the country is prone to fires that affect wildlife and the resources. Man-made artificial fires occur more than natural fires in the country. To prevent forest fires, farmers whose lands were located near the forest areas should inform the Forest Department before they burn the waste in the sugarcane fields so that precautionary measures were taken, he said.

Also, during festivals at temples located near the forest area, devotees should be cautious of the accidental fire caused by them. Cattle growers should avoid settling the plants in forest areas to pave way for growth of new plants. “It is a dangerous act that affects the forest and its resources,” he said.

Mr. Sathish warned that persons who create fire in forest areas would be punished as per the law and asked the students and the public to restrain from such acts.