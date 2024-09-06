Students in Erode encouraged to include millets in food items

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has said minor millets have immense health benefits and realising its importance, people should change to food items made of millets.

As part of National Nutrition Month, observed from September 1 to 30, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department organised ‘Millets Vizha’ at Vellalar College for Women at Thindal here on Friday.

Addressing school students, the Collector said during his inspection to Malliamman Durgham settlement in Kadambur Hills, people provided him food items made of millets that are rich in nutrients.

Recalling the health benefits of millets, he said they have medicinal properties in the form of antioxidants that are essential for humans. “Millets are available at low cost with high benefits,” he said and added that millets are a solution to many diseases. He called upon students to realise the importance of millets and consume it regularly.

Mr. Sunkara said the government’s aim is not only to provide basic amenities and generate employment opportunities, but also bring out the talents in children and make them achievers. He said children under six years having nutrient deficiency are provided with nutritious powder and the weight and height of children are checked every month. “The government’s aim is to make them grow healthy,” he said. He asked students to create awareness about millets to their family members and relatives and encourage them to consume millets.

The Collector also visited stalls that displayed food items made of millets and tasted a few. Earlier, he flagged off an awareness rally on millets at the Government Higher Secondary School at Thindal.