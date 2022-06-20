Students in Erode demand resumption of TNSTC bus service to their village

Stating that delay in resuming the TNSTC bus service to their village that was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, is causing hardship to students, workers and the people, students of 60 Velampalayam in Modakkurichi taluk urged the district administration to resume the service at the earliest.

In their petition submitted to the district administration during the weekly grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, students said that two buses were operated from Erode to Vadugan Thottam serving the people.

Due to the pandemic, both the bus services were stopped and later, one bus service was restored. Most of the students, workers and others depend on the bus to reach educational institutions at Palliyuthu and Poondurai and to other destinations.

“The timings of the TNSTC bus service that is currently operated do not suit students as the bus reaches school late by 30 minutes everyday”, they said and added that they could not attend the classes at the right time. They wanted the administration to resume operation of the bus service so that their education is not affected.