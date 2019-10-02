Students get a glimpse of Air Force at Sulur Air Base

The sky was slightly cloudy when students from Mater Dei International School, Coimbatore, and Sainik school, Amaravathinagar, were taken for a tour inside Air Force Station, Sulur, on Monday.

As the students were made to sit with their teachers, an indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas took off from one of the landing strips with deafening sound. When the students looked at the sky, the multi-role fighter took a steep upward manoeuvre and disappeared in clouds. As they remained jaw-dropped, the supersonic fighter emerged from the clouds, much to their applause.

The fighter pilot further elated their visit as he took a straight sortie and gave a spin to the delta-winged aircraft.

Their moments of excitement continued as they witnessed the team of Wing Commander Shivang Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit (the 'Knights') taking an Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a few sorties. The team displayed near landing position hovering, a skill which is often required when the aircraft does not have a flat place for landing during operations.

The students were taken around AN-32 aircraft, a twin-engine military transport aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter ‘Dhruv’ of the ‘Sarang’ helicopter display team, Tejas and Mi-17 V5.

They also had close look at some most modern acquisitions of Garud Commando Force, the elite special operations unit of the IAF which played crucial roles in important missions and rescue operations like the one during the deluge in Kerala last year.

Wing Commander B. Prasanth and his team briefed the students about the weaponry and gadgets they use.

The students were thrilled to have close look at weapons including the Israel-made Galil Sniper rifle with which an efficient shooter can hit the target at one km or slightly beyond. The commandos explained them about other weapons like Negev Light Machine Gun and assault rifle Tavor CTAR (5.56mm), both made in Israel, and safety gadgets such as bullet-proof vests.

“It was a happy moment as I could see a sniper rifle in front of my eyes which I have seen only in films and video games,” said a thrilled student.

The students were taken for the tour inside the air base in view of the 87th anniversary of the IAF which falls on October 8. They were also explained about various units of the IAF and their roles.

Air Commodore Samir J. Pendse, who recently replaced A. K. Puntambekar as the Air Officer Commanding at Air Force Station, Sulur, and senior personnel were present.