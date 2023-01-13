ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Coimbatore, Erode schools bag prizes at Thirukkural elocution

January 13, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Mettupalayam school student won the top prize at the Thirukkural Elocution Contest 2023 under senior category organised by Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam for school and college students across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to a release, P. Harishini of Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School in Mettupalayam won the first prize in the senior category, and V.N. Tamizhkani of the Government High School, Valayapalayam, Erode, won the third prize among the juniors.

Preliminary and semi-final rounds were held in 2022 at 12 centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the finale was held in Chennai recently, where 36 finalists contested, the release stated.

The State-level Thirukkural contest was conducted at three levels - Junior (Classes: 6-8), Senior (Classes: 9-12), and college - in which 1,597 students took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

First-prize winners of each category won a cash award of ₹10,000, along with a shield and certificate. The second-prize winners received ₹7,500 cash award each and the third-prize winners received ₹5,000 cash award each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US