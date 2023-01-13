Students from Coimbatore, Erode schools bag prizes at Thirukkural elocution

January 13, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Mettupalayam school student won the top prize at the Thirukkural Elocution Contest 2023 under senior category organised by Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam for school and college students across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to a release, P. Harishini of Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School in Mettupalayam won the first prize in the senior category, and V.N. Tamizhkani of the Government High School, Valayapalayam, Erode, won the third prize among the juniors.

Preliminary and semi-final rounds were held in 2022 at 12 centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the finale was held in Chennai recently, where 36 finalists contested, the release stated.

The State-level Thirukkural contest was conducted at three levels - Junior (Classes: 6-8), Senior (Classes: 9-12), and college - in which 1,597 students took part.

First-prize winners of each category won a cash award of ₹10,000, along with a shield and certificate. The second-prize winners received ₹7,500 cash award each and the third-prize winners received ₹5,000 cash award each.