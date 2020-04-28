Students from Assam want to return home

As many as 39 women students from Assam, pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in different educational institutions in the city, have demanded facilities to return home.

They had tweeted their wish to the Assamese officials and this was taken up by a non-profit organisation working in the north eastern States. The organisation sought support from the local authorities here to meet the needs of these students.

The students, who are staying across the city, had received financial support from the Assam government. They said their main need was train service to return home. They said they were not feeling comfortable staying here and preferred to go back to their families.

District Collector K. Rajamani said officials had met the students and provided them with provisions. The officials had also discussed with the students their needs and assured them support to return home when train services will be resumed.