Students’ federation seeks hostel accommodation for college students in Sathyamangalam

July 08, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has urged the district administration to accommodate college students from hilly areas in Sathyamangalam taluk in the existing hostels for school students.

In a letter to the District Collector, AISF district secretary K. Prabhu said people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes lived in large numbers in the taluk, particularly in the hill areas of Talavadi and Kadambur. A government arts and science college, two private arts and science colleges, and one engineering college functioned at Sathyamangalam and students from the hill areas pursued various courses. A government hostel was available at Punjai Puliyampatti, located 25 km from Sathyamangalam. Students from the hill areas and from Gobichettipalayam faced difficulty in travelling between the hostel and their college.

At present, two SC hostels for school boys and girls, an ST hostel for school boys, and two BC hostels for school boys and girls functioned in Sathyamangalam. “Sufficient space is available at all the hostels to accommodate more students,” Mr. Prabhu said. College students who needed accommodation could be allowed to stay in the hostels until a facility was created in Sathyamangalam for them. Many students discontinued their studies due to lack of hostel facilities and hence he wanted the administration to take steps for the benefit of the students.