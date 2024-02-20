Students exposed to educational opportunities in US universities

February 20, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Students of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women were, on Tuesday, oriented on higher education options in US universities at an event organised on the campus jointly with US Embassy.

Seventeen US universities exposed students to thrust areas of research and studies, with a view to fostering academic collaboration, promoting cutting-edge research and designing of twinning programmes.

Having made significant strides in innovative research, leading to the publication of 58 patents and grant of 21 patents in the last five years, the Institute was well poised for tie-ups with the US universities to further build its research competencies, Vice-Chancellor of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women Bharathi Harishankar told mediapersons at an interaction session.

“We will work on common areas of research pursuits, and twinning programmes,” she said, adding that the Education Fair, exclusively for students on the campus, was also meant to enable them to plan their post-graduation.

Chancellor of the Institute T.S.K. Meenakshisundaram presided over.

Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Chennai, said such Education Fairs in tier-II cities had enabled students to explore opportunities for higher studies in US universities on an even keel with their counterparts in metro cities.

India, at present, accounted for the highest number of students pursuing PG and research programmes in the US universities, in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. In terms of overall student strength, India was poised to overtake China to be the country with the highest number of students in US universities, Mr. Scott Hartmann said.