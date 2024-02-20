GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students exposed to educational opportunities in US universities

February 20, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women receiving orientation on higher educational opportunities in US universities at a stall on the campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Students of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women receiving orientation on higher educational opportunities in US universities at a stall on the campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women were, on Tuesday, oriented on higher education options in US universities at an event organised on the campus jointly with US Embassy.

Seventeen US universities exposed students to thrust areas of research and studies, with a view to fostering academic collaboration, promoting cutting-edge research and designing of twinning programmes.

Having made significant strides in innovative research, leading to the publication of 58 patents and grant of 21 patents in the last five years, the Institute was well poised for tie-ups with the US universities to further build its research competencies, Vice-Chancellor of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women Bharathi Harishankar told mediapersons at an interaction session.

“We will work on common areas of research pursuits, and twinning programmes,” she said, adding that the Education Fair, exclusively for students on the campus, was also meant to enable them to plan their post-graduation.

Chancellor of the Institute T.S.K. Meenakshisundaram presided over.

Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Chennai, said such Education Fairs in tier-II cities had enabled students to explore opportunities for higher studies in US universities on an even keel with their counterparts in metro cities.

India, at present, accounted for the highest number of students pursuing PG and research programmes in the US universities, in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. In terms of overall student strength, India was poised to overtake China to be the country with the highest number of students in US universities, Mr. Scott Hartmann said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.