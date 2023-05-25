ADVERTISEMENT

Students encouraged to leverage government schemes for entrepreneurship at CII event in Coimbatore

May 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishna (left), Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second right) and Corporation Commissioner V. Prathap at a session on “Future of Government - Reimagining Governance” organised by CII and Yi in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Students were encouraged to leverage government schemes for entrepreneurship and deploy cutting-edge technologies that would address the problems of the city at a CII panel discussion hosted by Kumaraguru Institutions here on Thursday.

The Y 20 brainstorming session involving participation of top officials and successful entrepreneurs, an annual exercise to provide guidance to prospective entrepreneurs among students, was organised by Young Indians (Yi) Coimbatore chapter, on the sidelines of the G 20 summit.

The sessions were held on the theme: "Future of Government – Reimagining Governance and Future of Entrepreneurship.

Observing that Coimbatore was a city of entrepreneurs and innovators, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati exhorted students to use the State government’s New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) by pitching innovative ideas. The scheme entails funding up to ₹5 crore with 25% subsidy, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore was developing into an IT hub, and the Coimbatore Tech City project announced recently by the government would generate opportunities for the students, the Collector said.

Speaking on how technology had disrupted operations in various government departments, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that artificial intelligence and drone technology offered plenty of opportunities. While challenges to security had gone up due to technology, it had been doing good too, he said adding that his office had started using Chat GPT for office works such as drafting of letters. AI-enabled CCTV cameras send out alerts about unusual activities, he said.

Negative influence of social media on children was very high, and cyber crimes had shot up significantly, but technology being inevitable, the administrators need to be equipped to tackle the challenges, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Corporation Commissioner M Prathap said that technology was of immense help for streamlining the garbage collection. The civic body had geo-tagged the vehicles used for garbage collection across households, for tracking. For property tax collection, too, drone-based survey was being conducted, he said.

On the emerging model of technology-backed participatory governance, Mr. Prathap said ‘out of the box’ opinions and ideas helps improve the system.

As a consultative forum under the G 20 framework for the global youth, Yi chapters across the country are holding brainstorming sessions to find solutions for many existing problems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US