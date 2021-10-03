Students dismissed for misbehaving in class in Rasipuram

NAMAKKAL

03 October 2021 23:32 IST

Three Class IX students of a government high school in Rasipuram were dismissed by the school authorities after a video of them misbehaving in class went viral on internet. The video of the students misbehaving in class while a visually-impaired teacher was taking lessons went viral on social media recently. The principal called the parents to the school, reprimanded the students and handed over the transfer certificates.

