Three Class IX students of a government high school in Rasipuram were dismissed by the school authorities after a video of them misbehaving in class went viral on internet. The video of the students misbehaving in class while a visually-impaired teacher was taking lessons went viral on social media recently. The principal called the parents to the school, reprimanded the students and handed over the transfer certificates.
Students dismissed for misbehaving in class in Rasipuram
NAMAKKAL,
October 03, 2021 23:32 IST
