Students develop mobile apps to beat COVID-19

Students from the Sona College of Technology joined hands with a Bengaluru-based software firm Vee Technologies to develop two mobile applications to help officials and public ‘break the COVID-19 chain’ and to control spread of the disease.

The applications, ‘Corona-Scan’ and ‘Corona-Support’ are aimed at identifying the spread of the disease, a release said.

‘Corona-scan’ allows public health officials to map individuals who were in close proximity to COVID-19 positive patient and ‘Corona-Support’ is an voluntary app in which affected persons can register their details to help officials get accurate information, a release said.

According to the college authorities, the applications were developed by third year engineering students Bernotsha, Aravind Kumar and Naveen Kumar under the guidance of their professor J. Akilandeswari and the support of Vee Technologies.

The Corona-scan application records people who stayed within 3 to 5 meters of COVID-19 positive patients every two minutes and generates live data. By mapping people who may have been infected and risk infecting others, Public Health officials can identify and take appropriate action to connect with them over the phone and recommend necessary treatment.

Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies, said that the applications would go a long way in checking the spread of the disease and invited like-minded organisations to adopt this applications.

College authorities said that while corona-scan application would be made available for Health officials, Corona-support application could be downloaded from Google Playstore soon.