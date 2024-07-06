GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students’ day out at Government Museum in Erode

Published - July 06, 2024 07:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
School students visiting the Government Museum in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

School students visiting the Government Museum in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Students from several schools in the city were acquainted with ancient civilisations, history, culture, and artefacts unearthed at Kodumanal during their visit to the Government Museum on Saturday.

Museum curator B. Jency gave the students a tour spanning several centuries through the displays containing information on art, culture, literature, history, geography, politics, biology, and other aspects. The displays included a fossil tree, preserved plant and animal species, inscriptions on stones, ancient coins, and objects representing the life of the Soliga tribe in the district. The students also learned about artifacts unearthed during excavations at Kodumanal in the district.

Students said the tour gave them an opportunity to see in person the objects whose history they had read in books all these years. Ms. Jency said students were keen to know in-depth the displays and also took down notes. The museum has also seen a sharp increase in visitors after schools reopened, she added.

Students coming on educational tours are given free entry, while the normal rates are ₹5 and ₹3 for children and adults respectively. The museum is open on all days except Fridays, the second Saturday of the month and on national holidays from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, contact 0424-2261160 or 94868-61397.

