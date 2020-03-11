Students continue protest

Coimbatore

11 March 2020 00:21 IST

Students of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday by squatting in front of the institution on Avinashi Road.

The students said their demand was that the additional director, based out of Chennai, should come down to Coimbatore to explain to them what transpired in the meeting between him and the officials of the Ministry of Textiles.

He should also prevail upon the Ministry to not close down the institute and explain the difficulties they would face if the Ministry decided to go ahead with its decision.

200 students

Around 200 students and a dozen faculty were protesting, the students added.