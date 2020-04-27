Students come up with solution to detect lung infections

Students of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College have come up with artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution to detect lung infections. A release from the institutions said that 40 students from Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology and Electronics and Communication Engineering, who were a part of the collaborative innovation centre (COIN), developed AI-based algorithm to scan x-ray images of lungs to identify the type of infection. When the algorithm was used to scan the images, it would come out with the type of infection - COVID-19 or pneumonia or severe acute respiratory syndrome, the release said.