Students come up with road safety solutions in ‘Safetython’

April 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Students of colleges in the Coimbatore district came up with ideas to improve road safety in ‘Safetython’, a road safety hackathon, jointly organised by the Coimbatore City Police, non-governmental organisation Uyir and Kumaraguru College of Technology.

Organisers said that event was organised to engage students in road safety initiatives. A total of 50 teams from colleges in Coimbatore took part in the programme.

The participants came up with road safety ideas using modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile applications. They also suggested changes in road designs and construction of structures like roundabouts to improve road safety and traffic conditions.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety) of the State Highways Department G. Manuneethi and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan felicitated the winners. Uyir sponsored prizes worth ₹ 25,000 to the teams which won first, second and third places and certificates.

The team from the Anna University Regional campus, Coimbatore, won the first prize for the concept of smart traffic light control and regulatory system using AI. The Coimbatore College of Technology (CIT) won the second prize for its concept on ambulance management in traffic through an app. A roundabout design at Malumichampatti junction by the Hindusthan Institute of Technology and smart alcohol detection sensor by the CIT won third place.

Registration for the event started a month ago and students went to the field to come out with road safety solutions and ideas to improve traffic management. A jury selected the winners on Wednesday, said the organisers.