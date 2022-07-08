Students cautioned against taking extreme steps over NEET

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged students not to reort to any extreme step over NEET.

Expressing concern over the death of a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Hosur Murali Krishna just days ahead of the scheduled NEET entrance , Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss asked students to explore other streams, which are equally worthy.

The PMK president has also urged the Chief Minister to personally meet the Prime Minister seeking exemption from NEET exams for medical admissions given the Bill passed by the State government was pending with the Union government.

People in need of help battling suicidal thoughts are urged to take help from suicide helpline -044-2464 0050