Students boycott school in support of headmaster in Salem

Students of Government Middle School boycotted classes for the past one week urging the Education Department to retain the headmaster, who was recently transferred to another school.

The protest took place at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Vanniyanur, near Mecheri in Salem district. A total of 286 students are studying in this school, including 150 girls and 136 boys. Five teachers are working in this school. The school headmaster, Sivakumar, was transferred to Vazhadasampatti Panchayat Union Middle School on August 26.

On coming to know about this, the villagers boycotted sending their children to school from August 29 and hoisted black flags in their houses. They urged the officials to retain the headmaster. The villagers claimed that in the past 10 years, the headmaster increased the student strength from 40 through his hard work.

Last week, the Education Department officials came to the school, talked with the parents, and assured them that they would retain the headmaster. But the parents were firm in their decision and claimed that only after Sivakumar took charge at this school, they would send their children. Even after one week, only two children came to the school.

On Tuesday, the villagers covered their mouths with black cloth and protested at the school.

The Education Department officials came to the spot and talked with the parents, and later a meeting was arranged with Mettur Sub-Collector Veer Pratap Singh. But, the meeting did not bring any fruitful results.

Education officials said that some local people complained about the science teacher Raveendranath to Sivakumar that the teacher was allegedly scolding students.

Following this, the headmaster pacified the parents a few months ago.

In support of the science teacher, cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) submitted petitions to the District Collector alleging that the headmaster was supporting caste Hindu students and showing partiality and sought action against him.

The Education Department conducted an inquiry and transferred both the headmaster and the science teacher. So now, for the headmaster, caste Hindus are protesting. Officials added that the headmaster has given a written statement stating that he is unwilling to work in the school again.

Educationist M. Nataraj from Jalakandapuram said casteism spreading in the Education Department is a danger for the society. The government should put a full stop at the beginning stage itself. The government should sort out the issue and make the students come again to the school soon.

Salem District Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan said he has instructed the District Educational Officer for Edappadi to talk with the parents and to sort out the issue. Edappadi DEO E. Sivanandhan was unavailable for comment.