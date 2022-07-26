Students attend science show at Coimbatore Book Festival
Around 1,700 students on Tuesday took part in the science show at the Coimbatore Book Festival under way at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.
Collector G.S Sameeran, who presided over the show, handed over science kits to the students.
