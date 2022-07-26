Coimbatore

Students attend science show at Coimbatore Book Festival

Around 1,700 students on Tuesday took part in the science show at the Coimbatore Book Festival under way at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

Collector G.S Sameeran, who presided over the show, handed over science kits to the students.

.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 6:57:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/students-attend-science-show-at-coimbatore-book-festival/article65685907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY