Students asked to apply for monthly cash assistance

January 04, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

Students who had studied at the Special Training Centres (STCs) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) and currently pursuing higher studies are asked to submit applications for receiving the monthly cash assistance from the State government.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that rescued child workers and dropouts below the age of 14 years were enrolled in the centres and later admitted to regular schools in their respective areas. These centres functioned in the district from 2005 and were closed in March 2022, and the children were admitted to nearby government schools under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). The release said that the State government was taking steps to run the centres.

Children who were admitted to schools and currently studying in Industrial Training Institutes, polytechnic colleges, arts and science colleges, engineering and agricultural colleges were given monthly assistance of ₹500 till they complete their studies.

The State government had hiked the monthly assistance to ₹1,000 and students can receive ₹12,000 annually. Eligible students in the district can submit their application along with two copies of their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, letter from the Principal of the institute concerned, copy of Aadhaar card, bank passbook and two photographs to the NCLP Office, District Collector Office, 6th Floor, Erode - 638 001 either through post or in person.