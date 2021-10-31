Students asked to apply for monthly cash assistance

Those who studied at NCLP’s special training centres eligible to apply

Students who had studied at Special Training Centres (STCs) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) and currently pursuing higher studies are asked to submit applications for receiving the monthly cash assistance from the State government.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that rescued child workers and school dropouts below the age of 14 years were enrolled in the centres and later admitted to regular schools in their respective areas.

Students who had completed Class 10 and 12 in government or government-aided schools and currently pursuing medicine, engineering, under-graduation, post-graduation, industrial training or any higher studies are eligible to receive monthly cash assistance of ₹500 till they complete their studies. Eligible students in the district can submit their application along with two copies of their Class 10 and 12 marksheets and two photographs to the NCLP Office, District Collector Office, 6th Floor, Erode - 638 001 within a week either through post or in person.

Also, applications can be submitted to the trainers at the 15 STCs in the district, the release added.